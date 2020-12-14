Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Kevin O'Leary Shorted Airline Stocks
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 14, 2020 12:57pm   Comments
Share:
Why Kevin O'Leary Shorted Airline Stocks

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kevin O'Leary discussed why he shorted airline stocks.

As U.S. citizens start to get vaccinated, one would think the sentiment towards airlines should be more bullish. While that may be true, some investors believe the pandemic caused long-term changes in travel, specifically business travel.

O'Leary shorted airline stocks and said at least 20% of business travel is gone for a "very long time."

On the other hand, Stephen Weiss doesn't think the airlines will go down much, saying the market wants to be optimistic.

"If I were short, I'd short the cruise lines, not the airlines," said Weiss.

Major airline stocks include United Airlines (NYSE: UAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL), Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU).

See Also: Kevin O'Leary Says 'I'm So Glad I'm An Investor In America 2.0'

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JETS)

Genius Brands, Lionsgate, US Global Investors Execs Talk Adapting To Coronavirus
Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference Day 1 Recap: Sorrento, Arcimoto And Much More
Analyst Recommends These ETFs To Play 3 Key Themes For 2021 — EVs, Cannabis, And COVID-19 Recovery
3 ETFs For Thanksgiving Week
Deja Vu: Markets Get Big Vaccine News Boost To Start The Week
Cramer: Buy Airline Stocks On Rally Instead Of Cloud Stocks On Dips
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Kevin O'LearyShort Ideas Travel Media Trading Ideas General

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.