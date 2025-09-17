FedEx Q1 Preview: Transportation Giant 'Showing Some Signs Of A Turnaround'

Transportation and logistics giant FedEx Corporation FDX could show revenue and earnings per share growth when it reports first-quarter financial results Thursday after market close. The stock has a recent history of selling off, whether the company beats analyst estimates or not.

Here are the earnings estimates, what experts are saying, and the key items to watch.

Earnings Estimates: Analysts expect FedEx to report first-quarter revenue of $21.67 billion, up from $21.60 billion in last year's first quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in three straight quarters, but only in four of the last 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect FedEx to report first-quarter earnings per share of $3.62, up from $3.60 in last year's first quarter.

The company beat analyst estimates for earnings per share in the fourth quarter and has beaten estimates in six of the last 10 quarters overall.

Guidance from the company calls for first-quarter earnings per share to be in a range of $3.40 to $4.00. Revenue guidance is to be in the range of $21.60 billion to $22.03 billion.

What Experts Are Saying: Analysts have been lowering their price targets on FedEx ahead of the earnings report.

Freedom Capital Markets Chief Market Strategist Jay Woods cautions investors with a reminder of past quarterly results.

"FedEx has been one of the more frustrating stocks over the last year. Shares have fallen after each of its last four earnings reports," Woods said in a weekly newsletter.

With shares down year-to-date, Woods asks if it’s too late for FedEx to "join the recent bull party."

"This key member of the Transportation Index continues to be a drag on its peer group but is showing some signs of a turnaround."

Woods said the implied volatility on FedEx's earnings day is +/- 7.1%.

Here are recent analyst ratings on FedEx and their price targets:

Evercore ISI Group: Downgraded shares from Outperform to In-Line, lowered price target from $249 to $243

Bernstein: Maintained Market perform rating, lowered price target from $249 to $247

Bank of America Securities: Downgraded from Buy to Neutral, lowered price target from $245 to $240

JPMorgan: Maintained Overweight rating, lowered price target from $290 to $285

UBS: Maintained Buy rating, lowered price target from $297 to $293

Key Items to Watch: Among the key items that investors and analysts will be watching are volume and whether a recent partnership with Amazon.com is helping boost the company's shipments.

Investors and analysts will also be watching to see if the expiration of a partnership with the United States Postal Service is hurting the company.

The transportation company saw increased U.S. and international export volume in the fourth quarter. The company's report will be closely watched to see if the trends continue.

FedEx is targeting $1 billion of cost savings during fiscal 2026. Investors will be watching to see if this figure has been revised and what progress has been made in the first quarter.

FDX Price Action: FedEx stock is up 0.9% to $229.64 on Wednesday, versus a 52-week trading range of $194.30 to $308.53. FedEx stock is down 16.3% year-to-date in 2025.

