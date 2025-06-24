FedEx Corp FDX reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 after the market close on Tuesday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q4 Earnings: FedEx reported fourth-quarter revenue of $22.2 billion, beating analyst estimates of $21.84 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $6.07 per share, beating analyst estimates of $5.87 per share.

Operating results for the company’s Federal Express segment improved during the quarter, driven by cost reduction benefits. FedEx said its Freight segment operating results decreased in the quarter due to lower fuel surcharges, reduced weight per shipment, higher healthcare costs, increased wage rates and one fewer operating day.

FedEx returned $4.3 billion to shareholders in fiscal 2025 through repurchases and dividends. The company had $2.1 billion remaining under its buyback as of May 31.

“I am proud of the FedEx team for a solid finish to the fiscal year, delivering excellent service for our customers while achieving our structural cost reduction target, in the face of ongoing headwinds,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and CEO of FedEx.

“We will continue to leverage the unique scale and flexibility of our global network to support our customers as the demand environment evolves.”

Guidance: FedEx expects first-quarter adjusted earnings to be between $3.40 and $4 per share versus estimates of $4.15 per share. The company expects revenue to be flat to up 2% on a year-over-year basis in the first quarter.

FedEx is targeting permanent cost reductions of $1 billion from its DRIVE and Network 2.0 transformation programs in fiscal 2026.

FedEx executives will further discuss the quarter on a conference call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

FDX Price Action: FedEx shares were down 4.40% in after-hours, trading at $219.41 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: K.G. Yon/Shutterstock.