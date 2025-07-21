Three defense titans, three different flight paths — but only one may come out on top when Lockheed Martin (LMT), RTX Corp RTX, and Northrop Grumman Corp NOC report earnings Tuesday before the bell. With investors closely tracking valuation, momentum, and technicals, this aerospace earnings face-off is about to get turbulent.

RTX: Flying High, Valued Higher

RTX has been the surprise high-flyer. With a 47% gain over the past year and a 32% YTD rally, it's the clear momentum leader. Technically, it's flashing bullish signals across all moving averages, and second quarter expectations sit at $1.45 EPS on $20.66 billion revenue.

But here's the catch — valuations are steep. RTX trades at a 44.4x trailing and 25.2x forward P/E, which is significantly above its peers. Investors will be watching if the company can deliver numbers to justify the altitude.

Lockheed: Stalled On The Runway

Lockheed Martin, meanwhile, appears to be stuck. The stock is down 2.2% year-over-year and sits below all major moving averages — a full house of sell signals. Second quarter expectations call for $6.63 EPS on $18.63 billion revenue, but weak price action suggests muted optimism.

Valuation-wise, LMT trades at a more grounded 17.2x forward P/E, with a 5% earnings yield — but unless it surprises to the upside, it risks falling further behind the pack.

Northrop: The Stealth Challenger

Northrop Grumman has quietly climbed 19% in the past year and is technically the most consistent. It's trading above all key SMAs, and its second-quarter forecast of $6.76 EPS on $10.11 billion revenue gives it a solid footing.

Still, with a high PEG ratio of 3.2, growth expectations may already be priced in.

Who’s Cleared For Takeoff?

RTX is flying fastest, but with a lofty valuation and high expectations. Lockheed has the cheapest multiple but lacks momentum. Northrop offers a middle ground — steady gains, solid earnings, and bullish technicals.

Tuesday’s earnings may decide which name investors should be saluting.

Photo: Shutterstock