ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Northrop Grumman
(NYSE:NOC)
478.27
15.40[3.33%]
At close: Jun 3
478.37
0.1000[0.02%]
After Hours: 4:49PM EDT
Day High/Low462.17 - 478.6
52 Week High/Low344.89 - 490.82
Open / Close462.17 / 478.37
Float / Outstanding155.2M / 155.4M
Vol / Avg.872.5K / 938.4K
Mkt Cap74.3B
P/E13.21
50d Avg. Price456.57
Div / Yield6.92/1.45%
Payout Ratio17.34
EPS6.12
Total Float155.2M

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Northrop Grumman reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$6.100

Quarterly Revenue

$8.8B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$8.8B

Earnings Recap

 

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:40 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Northrop Grumman beat estimated earnings by 2.35%, reporting an EPS of $6.1 versus an estimate of $5.96.

Revenue was down $360.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Northrop Grumman's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 5.99 5.99 5.83 5.48
EPS Actual 6 6.63 6.42 6.57
Revenue Estimate 8.99B 8.94B 8.77B 8.53B
Revenue Actual 8.64B 8.72B 9.15B 9.16B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Northrop Grumman using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Northrop Grumman Questions & Answers

Q
When is Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) reporting earnings?
A

Northrop Grumman (NOC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $2.61, which missed the estimate of $2.87.

Q
What were Northrop Grumman’s (NYSE:NOC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $6.4B, which beat the estimate of $6.2B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.