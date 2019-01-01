Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:40 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Northrop Grumman beat estimated earnings by 2.35%, reporting an EPS of $6.1 versus an estimate of $5.96.

Revenue was down $360.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Northrop Grumman's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 5.99 5.99 5.83 5.48 EPS Actual 6 6.63 6.42 6.57 Revenue Estimate 8.99B 8.94B 8.77B 8.53B Revenue Actual 8.64B 8.72B 9.15B 9.16B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.