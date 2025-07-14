JPMorgan Q2 Preview: A 'Banking Renaissance' On The Horizon

Banking giant JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM could provide a detailed look at the health of the American economy and consumer and have a big impact on several ETFs when the company reports second-quarter financial results Tuesday before market open.

Here are the earnings estimates from analysts, what experts are saying ahead of the report and the key items to watch.

Earnings Estimates: Analysts expect JPMorgan to report second-quarter revenue of $44.17 billion, down from $50.99 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in more than 10 straight quarters.

Analysts expect the company to report second-quarter earnings per share of $4.48, up from $4.40 in last year's second quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in more than 10 straight quarters.

Read Also: JPMorgan, Citi To Kick Off Bank Earnings As Wall Street Sees Profit Boom

What Experts Are Saying: JPMorgan is one of several large financial institutions that will report quarterly financial results this week.

"The sector itself has been outperforming the S&P 500, experiencing new all-time highs and has been a leading sector in the most recent market rebound," Freedom Capital Markets Chief Global Strategist Jay Woods said in a weekly newsletter.

Because banks have passed the Fed's stress test with "flying colors,” Woods expects increased growth or potential M&A activity.

"There is hope that a banking renaissance is on the horizon and maybe this quarter will give a more rosy outlook than more recent forecasts,” he adds.

Here are recent analyst ratings on JPMorgan & Chase:

Truist: Maintained Hold rating, raised price target from $280 to $290

Evercore ISI Group: Maintained Outperform rating, raised price target from $280 to $298

Citigroup: Maintained Neutral rating, raised price target from $250 to $275

Key Items to Watch: Woods notes five of the top holdings from the SPDR Select Sector Fund – Financial XLF.

JPMorgan is the second-largest holding in the ETF at 10.87% of assets. The ETF could be highly volatile during a week of multiple earnings releases and the pressure of JPMorgan's report.

Another ETF that could be impacted is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF DIA. JPMorgan is the 11th largest holding in the ETF that tracks Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Investors and analysts will closely watch JPMorgan for several items in the quarterly results. These include overall revenue, investment banking, Consumer & Community Banking and Commercial & Investment Bank. Such business segments can exhibit growth or a decline in revenue, and possibly gauge the overall health of the American economy.

Another critical factor is commentary from CEO Jamie Dimon regarding the firm’s future and the banking sector. Dimon offered warnings about geopolitics, tax reform, tariffs, inflation and volatility after the company's first-quarter results. Investors and analysts will be looking to see if Dimon remains concerned or turns optimistic.

Price Action: JPMorgan stock is up 0.4% to $287.94 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $190.90 to $296.40. JPMorgan stock is up 20% year-to-date in 2025.

The SPDR Select Sector Fund- Financial ETF is up 8.9% year-to-date in 2025.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock