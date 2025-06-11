June 11, 2025 11:39 AM 2 min read

Jamie Dimon Warns Of US Economic Dip, Tells Managers To Get Real

by Michael Cohen Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM CEO Jamie Dimon warned that the U.S. may be nearing an economic turning point, warning of possible deterioration in coming months during remarks at a Morgan Stanley conference on Tuesday. Dimon cited risks linked to government spending trends.

Dimon said the fading effects of stimulus measures leave the U.S. vulnerable, suggesting that real economic indicators could soon worsen, according to CNBC. "I think there's a chance real numbers will deteriorate soon," he said.

Tariffs and Sentiment Drag on Outlook

Despite job and consumer spending growth, he flagged weakening sentiment among businesses and consumers tied to tariff policies.

He dismissed survey-based pessimism, arguing that market actors rarely identify turning points accurately, but said the soft landing narrative might be overstated.

Dimon projected slight increases in inflation and modest declines in employment, also citing low immigration as a complicating factor.

Private Credit Risks Come Into Focus

Dimon also highlighted private credit as a sector to watch, warning that elevated prices and tight spreads could spell trouble for investors, CNBC reports.

He noted that banks can offload such deals, while fund managers could be more exposed if the economy weakens.

JPMorgan's CEO said he wouldn't buy credit at current valuations, underscoring his broader caution.

Dimon Urges Transparency Over Performative Leadership

Embracing radical transparency was also part of Dimon's message to corporate leaders during his appearance.

Dimon urged managers to stop hosting meetings that conceal problems or aim to impress superiors, saying teams should "put your dead cats on the table."

He criticized corporate gatherings "run for the boss," describing them as counterproductive and riddled with internal politics.

Dimon pointed to JPMorgan's small business credit card group as an example of transparent leadership, contrasting it with larger rivals like American Express.

He emphasized that effective management involves confronting uncomfortable questions such as, "What are they doing better?"

Overview

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Comments

