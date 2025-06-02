When discount retailer Dollar General DG reports its first-quarter financial results Tuesday before the market opens, it could provide a look at consumer spending trends and overall tariff impacts.

Here are the analyst estimates for the quarter, analyst commentary ahead of the report and key items to watch.

Earnings Estimates: Analysts expect Dollar General to report first-quarter revenue of $10.31 billion. That’s up from $9.91 billion in last year's first quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst revenue estimates for two straight quarters and in five of the last six quarters.

Analysts expect Dollar General to report first-quarter earnings per share of $1.48, down from $1.65 in last year's first quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in only four of the last 10 quarters overall.

What Analysts Are Saying: Bank of America Securities analyst Robert F. Ohmes said in a recent note that Dollar General could report a surprising acceleration in the quarter.

The analyst reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target from $100 to $115.

Ohmes expects Dollar General to report comp sales up 1% year over year, with a real-time data acceleration.

Items like store remodel costs, higher labor costs, and store closure costs could affect the quarter’s earnings per share results.

According to Ohmes, digital expansion, a DoorDash Inc partnership and first-party offerings could support sales momentum in the quarter.

Here are other recent analyst ratings on Dollar General and their price targets:

UBS: Maintained Buy rating, raised price target from $90 to $125

Telsey: Maintained Market Perform rating, raised price target from $85 to $100

Goldman Sachs: Maintained Buy rating, raised price target from $85 to $96

Morgan Stanley: Maintained Equal Weight rating, raised price target from $80 to $85

Key Items to Watch: Like many other recent quarterly reports from retailers, investors and analysts will be looking for commentary on tariffs. Whether there is an impact on financial results remains to be seen.

Dollar General will likely highlight what it's doing to help offset the impact of tariffs and maintain current prices.

Dollar General saw same-store sales up 1.2% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, helped by an increase in the average transaction amount.

A Placer.ai report showed that Dollar General saw visits up 1.9% year-over-year. This included a 6.6% increase in January and 1.0% increase in March with a -1.5% drop in visits in February. The monthly data was lower than Dollar Tree visits, which could be an item to watch for potential market share loss.

Guidance will also be key with some retailers pulling guidance due to tariffs and macroeconomic concerns. The Placer.ai report showed Dollar General April visits up 6.5% year-over-year.

Dollar General’s quarterly results will come one day before rival Dollar Tree Inc DLTR reports its own results. Investors will have two reports from discount retailers to help gauge the impact of tariffs.

Dollar Tree — known for items priced $1, or $1.25 now thanks to recent inflation — warned consumers about higher prices due to tariffs.

Other retailers, like Walmart, have alerted customers of rising prices, drawing the ire of President Donald Trump.

DG Price Action: Dollar General stock is down 0.09% to $97.16 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $66.43 to $141.24. Dollar General stock is up 29.6% year-to-date in 2025.

