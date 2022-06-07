ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Broadcom, Palo Alto, Lyft And This Stock Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 7, 2022 12:10 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Lyft co-founder and president John Zimmer will be interviewed by the "Mad Money" host.
  • Cramer plans to focus on the competition in the space, he says.

Jim Cramer is set to conduct interviews with executives from a handful of popular companies Tuesday night on CNBC's "Mad Money."

What To Know: Broadcom Inc AVGOPalo Alto Networks Inc PANW, Lyft Inc LYFT and E.L.F. Beauty Inc ELF will be featured on the show.

Cramer previewed the upcoming interviews Tuesday morning on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

"Tonight we have Broadcom. I think Hock Tan tells an amazing story," Cramer said. 

He also noted that he will speak with Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora, who Cramer said is "probably the king of cybersecurity."

The Palo Alto interview will be followed by a segment with E.L.F. Beauty CEO Tarang Amin, in which Cramer will look further into demand trends for beauty products during recessions.

Lastly, Lyft co-founder and president John Zimmer will be interviewed by the "Mad Money" host.

Cramer plans to focus on the competition in the space, he said: "Is the world big enough for two ride shares?"

"Mad Money" is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday evening.

Price Action: Broadcom was up 1.47% at $569.59 Tuesday, Palo Alto was up 2.43% at $526.62, E.L.F. Beauty was up 1.79% at $26.76 and Lyft was up 0.64% at $17.27, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Owen Byrne from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCHock TanJim CramerJohn ZimmerNikesh AroraTarang AminPreviewsSmall CapMediaTrading Ideas