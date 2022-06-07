Broadcom, Palo Alto, Lyft And This Stock Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight

Jim Cramer is set to conduct interviews with executives from a handful of popular companies Tuesday night on CNBC's "Mad Money."

What To Know: Broadcom Inc AVGO, Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW, Lyft Inc LYFT and E.L.F. Beauty Inc ELF will be featured on the show.

Cramer previewed the upcoming interviews Tuesday morning on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

"Tonight we have Broadcom. I think Hock Tan tells an amazing story," Cramer said.

He also noted that he will speak with Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora, who Cramer said is "probably the king of cybersecurity."

The Palo Alto interview will be followed by a segment with E.L.F. Beauty CEO Tarang Amin, in which Cramer will look further into demand trends for beauty products during recessions.

Lastly, Lyft co-founder and president John Zimmer will be interviewed by the "Mad Money" host.

Cramer plans to focus on the competition in the space, he said: "Is the world big enough for two ride shares?"

"Mad Money" is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday evening.

Price Action: Broadcom was up 1.47% at $569.59 Tuesday, Palo Alto was up 2.43% at $526.62, E.L.F. Beauty was up 1.79% at $26.76 and Lyft was up 0.64% at $17.27, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Owen Byrne from Flickr.