QQQ
-4.06
396.32
-1.04%
BTC/USD
+ 1565.77
48268.52
+ 3.35%
DIA
-0.89
357.93
-0.25%
SPY
-3.13
469.70
-0.67%
TLT
-0.36
151.42
-0.24%
GLD
-1.55
168.55
-0.93%

Apple To $200? Investing In Metaverse? Gene Munster And Todd Gordon Will Discuss On Benzinga Live

byJoel Elconin
December 14, 2021 4:58 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Apple To $200? Investing In Metaverse? Gene Munster And Todd Gordon Will Discuss On Benzinga Live

It's always great to have Gene Munster, the long-time Piper Sandler technology analyst and founder of Loup Ventures, on Benzinga shows. It's also great to have Todd Gordon, founder of TradingAnalysis.com and founder and CEO of Inside Edge Capital Management.

To have both of these market mavens on together will be incredible and highly informative. That's what's going to be happening on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m. EST during the “Benzinga Live” broadcast on the Benzinga YouTube channel.

Time permitting, we will take questions from the listening audience.

The Fed: Now that both of these gentlemen have ventured into the money management arena, how are they investing their client's money with higher interest rates on the horizon?

Is Tech Real Estate Dead: Investors are well aware that “buying the dip” in this raging bull market has paid huge dividends. One important characteristic of this bull market has been market rotation.

Whether it be value vs. growth or reopening vs. stay-at-home, money is always coming out of one sector and into another. Whether or not this is enough merit to attempt to buy the dip in the real estate tech sector will be debated.

Issues to be covered are Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG), Opendoor Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) and Redfin Group (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Investing In The Metaverse: The buzzword heading into the end of the year and no doubt will be more discussed in 2022 is how to capitalize on the spawning of the metaverse. Is it a faint hope of Mark Zuckerberg and others or our consumers really going to spend that much time and money in the world of artificial reality?

Issues to be covered include Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) and Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Apple: What are the prospects for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in 2022. After such a huge price appreciation in 2021, are there any catalysts out there that instigate another leg higher in the issue?

Tesla: Will Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) continue its dominance in the electronic vehicle market and successfully expand its business in 2022? Are Elon Musk’s plans too ambitious to expand the company into HVAC, VTOL, and robots in 2022? If not, what is the potential to be added to the bottom line?

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Previews Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Can Apple's Q3 Results Support The New Buoyancy In The Stock?

Can Apple's Q3 Results Support The New Buoyancy In The Stock?

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is scheduled to report third-quarter results Tuesday after the market close. The results are key for the stock to continue the momentum it has recently shown.  read more
Apple Earnings Preview: On Track To Top $100B Revenue Amid Strong Uptake Of iPhone 12

Apple Earnings Preview: On Track To Top $100B Revenue Amid Strong Uptake Of iPhone 12

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is on track to report a bumper quarter, going by the iPhone sales trend. The company is scheduled to release its fiscal-year 2021 first-quarter results Wednesday after the market close. read more
Apple Q3 Earnings Preview: A Focus On Balance Sheet And Cash In Cupertino

Apple Q3 Earnings Preview: A Focus On Balance Sheet And Cash In Cupertino

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is scheduled to report earnings results from the third quarter of fiscal 2020 after the close Thursday. read more
5 Things To Watch For At Apple's WWDC

5 Things To Watch For At Apple's WWDC

On Monday, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will stream its first all-digital Worldwide Developers Conference on its own platforms, YouTube and other online services. Here are the rumored highlights creating the most chatter. read more