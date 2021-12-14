Apple To $200? Investing In Metaverse? Gene Munster And Todd Gordon Will Discuss On Benzinga Live

It's always great to have Gene Munster, the long-time Piper Sandler technology analyst and founder of Loup Ventures, on Benzinga shows. It's also great to have Todd Gordon, founder of TradingAnalysis.com and founder and CEO of Inside Edge Capital Management.

To have both of these market mavens on together will be incredible and highly informative. That's what's going to be happening on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m. EST during the “Benzinga Live” broadcast on the Benzinga YouTube channel.

Time permitting, we will take questions from the listening audience.

The Fed: Now that both of these gentlemen have ventured into the money management arena, how are they investing their client's money with higher interest rates on the horizon?

Is Tech Real Estate Dead: Investors are well aware that “buying the dip” in this raging bull market has paid huge dividends. One important characteristic of this bull market has been market rotation.

Whether it be value vs. growth or reopening vs. stay-at-home, money is always coming out of one sector and into another. Whether or not this is enough merit to attempt to buy the dip in the real estate tech sector will be debated.

Issues to be covered are Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG), Opendoor Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) and Redfin Group (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Investing In The Metaverse: The buzzword heading into the end of the year and no doubt will be more discussed in 2022 is how to capitalize on the spawning of the metaverse. Is it a faint hope of Mark Zuckerberg and others or our consumers really going to spend that much time and money in the world of artificial reality?

Issues to be covered include Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) and Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Apple: What are the prospects for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in 2022. After such a huge price appreciation in 2021, are there any catalysts out there that instigate another leg higher in the issue?

Tesla: Will Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) continue its dominance in the electronic vehicle market and successfully expand its business in 2022? Are Elon Musk’s plans too ambitious to expand the company into HVAC, VTOL, and robots in 2022? If not, what is the potential to be added to the bottom line?