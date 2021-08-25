fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.43
373.94
+ 0.11%
BTC/USD
-482.09
49006.76
-0.97%
DIA
+ 0.46
353.28
+ 0.13%
SPY
+ 0.96
447.01
+ 0.21%
TLT
-1.24
150.52
-0.83%
GLD
-1.16
169.81
-0.69%

Why Salesforce's Earnings Report Could Reverse The Underperformance Of The Stock

byAdam Eckert
August 25, 2021 3:45 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Salesforce's Earnings Report Could Reverse The Underperformance Of The Stock

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday.

The Salesforce quarterly report has the potential to reverse the year-to-date underperformance of the stock, Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Salesforce has traded below its 52-week high for nearly 11 months, Terranova said: "This is the moment now where you're going to see a realization that the contribution from Slack is better than we expected."

Salesforce completed its acquisition of Slack Technologies on July 21.

Related Link: Snowflake And These 2 Stocks Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported increasing enterprise IT spend during their most recent earnings results, he said.

It's a clear catalyst for all of the cloud names and it's clearly going to be a catalyst for Salesforce, Terranova emphasized.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff will discuss the company's financial results with Jim Cramer on "Mad Money" tonight.

CRM Price Action: Salesforce has traded as high as $284.50 and as low as $201.51 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 0.48% at $260.91.

Photo: courtesy of Salesforce.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Previews Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

How These Investors Are Playing Amazon Ahead Of Earnings

The "Fast Money Halftime Report" panel discussed Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) ahead of its earnings report Thursday.  read more

Is Amazon Stock A Buy Ahead Of Its Earnings Report Thursday?

Regardless of how the reopening plays out, retail e-commerce is not going away, Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report." Retail e-commerce had a $4 trillion TAM in 2019 and is expected to reach $7 trillion by 2027, Link said. read more

Why Lebenthal Sees Apple, Amazon Stock Reaching New All-Time Highs After Earnings

CNBC's Jim Lebenthal is expecting big tech investors to be happy at the end of this week, he said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report." This week is an incredibly important one for the markets, Lebenthal said.  read more

Warren Buffett's Annual Letter Is Coming This Weekend: What To Expect