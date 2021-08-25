Why Salesforce's Earnings Report Could Reverse The Underperformance Of The Stock

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday.

The Salesforce quarterly report has the potential to reverse the year-to-date underperformance of the stock, Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Salesforce has traded below its 52-week high for nearly 11 months, Terranova said: "This is the moment now where you're going to see a realization that the contribution from Slack is better than we expected."

Salesforce completed its acquisition of Slack Technologies on July 21.

Related Link: Snowflake And These 2 Stocks Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported increasing enterprise IT spend during their most recent earnings results, he said.

It's a clear catalyst for all of the cloud names and it's clearly going to be a catalyst for Salesforce, Terranova emphasized.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff will discuss the company's financial results with Jim Cramer on "Mad Money" tonight.

CRM Price Action: Salesforce has traded as high as $284.50 and as low as $201.51 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 0.48% at $260.91.

Photo: courtesy of Salesforce.