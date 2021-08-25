 Skip to main content

Snowflake And These 2 Stocks Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 25, 2021 1:33pm   Comments
Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW), Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) and Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) will be featured Wednesday on CNBC's "Mad Money" with Jim Cramer.

Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman is set to be featured in an interview with Cramer.

On Tuesday, Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained Snowflake with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $265 to $295.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff will be featured in an interview with Cramer after the company reports earnings.

Salesforce is set to announce its second-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results after the market closes today. 

Toll Brothers CEO Doug Yearley will discuss the company's earnings results with Cramer. Toll Brothers "reported a terrific quarter," Cramer said earlier.

Toll Brothers reported quarterly earnings of $1.87 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.54 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $2.23 billion. 

SNOW, CRM, TOL Price Action: Snowflake was up 0.78% at $283.57, Salesforce was down 0.25% at $259.02 and Toll Brothers was up 3.85% at $63.39.

Photo: DonkeyHotey from Flickr.

