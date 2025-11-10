AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Stock Holds Steady As Investors Await Q3 Results

Shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) are trading marginally higher Monday morning as investors await the company’s third-quarter financial results, scheduled for release after the market close. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Wall Street analysts are anticipating a loss of 22 cents per share on revenue of $18.93 million.

The stock is building on recent positive momentum. On Nov. 7, AST SpaceMobile and Vodafone announced they had selected Germany as the site for their primary European Satellite Operations Centre to drive next-generation mobile coverage, with a commercial launch expected in 2026.

The announcement followed a late October rally sparked by a 10-year direct-to-device satellite connectivity deal with Saudi Arabia’s STC Group and a $1 billion private offering of convertible notes to fund its constellation.

However, analyst sentiment has been mixed. While B. Riley Securities raised its price target to $95 and maintained a Buy rating on Oct. 23, this was preceded by downgrades from Barclays, Scotiabank and UBS, which moved to Underweight, Sector Underperform and Neutral ratings, respectively.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring its recent performance, the stock carries a high Benzinga Edge Momentum score of 97.65.

ASTS Price Action: AST SpaceMobile shares were up 1.19% at $70.01 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

