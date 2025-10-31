AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Stock Is Surging Friday: What's Going On?

Shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) rose Friday, continuing positive momentum from a landmark commercial agreement announced earlier in the week. Investors are showing confidence as the company gears up for its quarterly earnings report.

What To know: The satellite-to-cellphone developer’s stock rose following the Wednesday announcement of a 10-year deal with STC Group, a leading telecommunications operator. The partnership aims to deliver direct-to-device satellite mobile connectivity across Saudi Arabia and other key markets in the Middle East and Africa.

The agreement includes a significant $175 million prepayment to AST SpaceMobile for future services and the establishment of a network operations center in Riyadh.

This strategic advancement comes on the heels of the company pricing a $1 billion private offering of convertible senior notes, intended to fund the deployment of its satellite constellation. While recent analyst ratings have been mixed, with downgrades from Barclays and Scotiabank, B. Riley maintained a Buy rating on October 23.

Investors are now looking ahead to the company’s third-quarter 2025 earnings, scheduled for release on Nov. 10, after market close. Current Wall Street estimates project quarterly revenue of $21.52 million and an earnings per share loss of 23 cents.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, ASTS currently boasts a strong momentum score of 97.95.

ASTS Price Action: AST SpaceMobile shares were up 2.75% at $78.79 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

