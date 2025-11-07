On Friday, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS), along with Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD), chose Germany as the site for their primary Satellite Operations Centre (SatCo).

Details

The facility will manage and coordinate satellite connectivity for mobile network operators across Europe.

The companies aim to expand mobile broadband access in underserved regions and assist emergency and disaster response efforts.

Also Read: AST SpaceMobile Pens Landmark Commercial Agreement

The final location, which will be either near Munich or Hannover, will be determined following ongoing discussions with key stakeholders.

SatCo plans to deliver a scalable satellite-based mobile broadband service across Europe, enabling mobile network operators (MNOs) to serve consumers, businesses, and public sector organizations.

MNOs in 21 EU member states and other European nations have already shown interest, with commercial deployment expected to begin in 2026.

The planned EU satellite network will include a secure “command switch” to maintain European control and data security, enabling real-time encryption key updates and management of satellite beam operations across the continent.

Notably, AST SpaceMobile submitted filings with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) through Germany to help prevent interference and ensure seamless integration with existing networks.

Management Commentary

Margherita Della Valle, CEO of Vodafone, stated, “SatCo delivers a sovereign satellite solution to the whole of Europe. It will give European operators access to secure and resilient satellite communications, complementing existing terrestrial telecommunications networks.”

“By establishing a satellite constellation in the EU and our principal command centre in Germany, we are ensuring the next frontier of communications infrastructure is firmly embedded in Europe.”

ASTS plans to release third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on November 10.

Price Action: ASTS shares were trading higher by 0.34% to $65.50 premarket at last check Friday. VOD was up 0.79%.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by PJ McDonnell via Shutterstock