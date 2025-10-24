What's Going On With Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock Friday?

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares are trading marginally higher Friday morning as investors digest a recent bullish analyst report and operational achievements. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: KeyBanc analyst Michael Leshock last week reiterated an Overweight rating on the stock, significantly raising the price target to $75 from $50.

Leshock cited “multiple avenues for significant upside,” forecasting 30% year-over-year growth for its Space Systems segment in 2025 and noting progress on the Neutron rocket. The analyst highlighted the company's strengthening position as a national security asset following a meeting with CEO Peter Beck.

This optimism is bolstered by Rocket Lab's announcement that it has completed a key Systems Integration Review for the LOXSAT mission for NASA and Eta Space. The Photon spacecraft for the crucial cryogenic technology demonstration is now built, targeting an early 2026 launch.

Investors are now looking ahead to the company's third-quarter earnings report, which is scheduled for release on November 10.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring the stock’s positive trend, Benzinga Edge rankings give Rocket Lab an exceptionally high Momentum score of 98.72.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were up 3.63% at $65.88 at the time of publication on Friday, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $73.97.

