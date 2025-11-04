Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) stock declined on Tuesday after the company reported its fiscal third-quarter 2025 results.

The company reported a 20% year-over-year (Y/Y) revenue growth to $13.47 billion, surpassing the analyst consensus estimate of $13.28 billion.

Uber reported adjusted EPS of 81 cents, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 69 cents.

Key Metrics

Revenue from Mobility grew to $7.68 billion, up 20% Y/Y. Delivery was $4.48 billion, up 29%, and Freight was $1.31 billion, flat Y/Y.

Gross Bookings grew 21% Y/Y to $49.74 billion. Mobility Gross Bookings of $25.11 billion, up 20% Y/Y; Delivery Gross Bookings of $23.32 billion, up 25%; and Freight Gross Bookings of $1.31 billion, flat Y/Y.

Trips grew 22% Y/Y to 3.5 billion. Uber's Monthly Active Platform Consumers reached 189 million, up 17% Y/Y.

Uber clocked an Adjusted EBITDA of $2.26 billion, up 33% Y/Y, driven by Mobility. The Adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of Gross Bookings was 4.5%, up from 4.1% Y/Y.

As of September 30, 2025, Uber held $9.1 billion in unrestricted cash and equivalents and generated $2.2 billion in free cash flow.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company accelerated its growth in the third quarter, achieving one of the largest increases in trip volume in its history.

He emphasized that Uber is building on this momentum by deepening customer relationships, advancing its local commerce strategy, and expanding investments in AI and autonomous technology.

Outlook

Uber expects fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 gross bookings of $52.25 billion-$53.75 billion (implying 17%-21% growth) and adjusted EBITDA of $2.41 billion-$2.51 billion (signifying 31%-36% growth).

Conference Call

At the company's conference call, Uber Technologies' CEO said he expects robotaxis to remain unprofitable for a few years. He also expects millions in cost savings, which will be passed on to customers across the U.S. next year through lower fares.

The company also stated on the conference call that it is working to launch an Uber Elite product within the next quarter or two.

UBER Price Action: Uber Technologies shares were down 8.43% at $91.31 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

