Archer Aviation (ACHR) Stock Is Sliding Monday: What's Going On?

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) closed down Monday afternoon, seeing a pullback despite a series of positive announcements in recent weeks. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The eVTOL company’s stock had previously surged following news on Oct. 16 that it successfully acquired Lilium’s patent portfolio. The deal, valued at 18 million euros (~ $20,732,220), added approximately 300 patents and expanded Archer’s intellectual property to over 1,000.

This was followed by a major partnership announcement on Oct. 20 with Korean Air. The agreement establishes Archer as the exclusive partner to introduce eVTOL aircraft to Korea, with a potential deal for up to 100 aircraft.

Market focus now shifts to Archer’s third-quarter earnings, scheduled for release in three days on Thursday after the market close. The consensus EPS estimate is a loss of 24 cents, with quarterly revenue projected at $400,000.

Analyst ratings remain constructive, with Buy ratings from HC Wainwright ($18 price target) and Needham ($13 price target) and a Maintain rating from JPMorgan ($10 price target).

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Archer Aviation currently boasts a strong Momentum score of 95.56 and shows a positive price trend across short, medium and long terms.

ACHR Price Action: Archer Aviation shares closed down 7.13% at $10.42 at publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

