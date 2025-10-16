Archer Aviation (ACHR) Stock Is Rising Thursday: What's Going On?

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) are moving higher in early trading Thursday morning, fueled by investor optimism following the company’s successful acquisition of Lilium’s patent portfolio. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Archer secured approximately 300 advanced air mobility patents in a competitive bidding process for a reported 18 million euros ($20.95 million).

Per the company, the strategic acquisition enhances Archer’s intellectual property, expanding its portfolio to over 1,000 patents worldwide. The newly acquired assets cover key electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technologies, including ducted fans, battery management and flight controls. Lilium had previously invested over $1.5 billion to develop this technology.

The move can be seen as a significant step in consolidating Archer’s position as a leader in the eVTOL market. Investors have responded positively to the news, potentially seeing the acquisition as a cost-effective way for Archer to bolster its technological capabilities and accelerate its product roadmap.

Archer shares surged on Wednesday after the successful patent bid was announced. The stock climbed as high as $14.30 on Thursday before pulling back. Shares were up about 2% at last check.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The positive market reaction is further reflected in the stock’s Benzinga Edge Momentum score, which stands at an impressive 96.56.

ACHR Price Action: Archer shares were up 2.14% at $13.31 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $14.62, reflecting strong bullish momentum.

From a technical perspective, the stock is significantly above its 50-day moving average of $9.91, representing a substantial 38.7% premium. This indicates a robust bullish trend, with the 200-day moving average at $9.55 further confirming the strength of the upward movement.

