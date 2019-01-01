Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Archer Aviation
Archer Aviation Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) was reported by JP Morgan on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting ACHR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.57% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) was provided by JP Morgan, and Archer Aviation initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Archer Aviation, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Archer Aviation was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Archer Aviation (ACHR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price Archer Aviation (ACHR) is trading at is $4.08, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
