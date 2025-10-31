AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) announced Friday that it has partnered with OpenJAUS LLC to enhance interoperability in its AV_Halo Command system, aiming to streamline the control of uncrewed systems across multiple platforms for defense operators.

The integration combines AV_Halo Command’s modular architecture with OpenJAUS’ software development kit, enabling faster, more scalable connectivity between JAUS-compliant systems. AeroVironment stated that the collaboration will simplify command-and-control operations, reduce training time, and enhance mission readiness.

Scott Bowman, Chief Technology Officer at AeroVironment, said the collaboration simplifies command-and-control (C2) operations by giving operators a common language for every system they touch. He emphasized that the platform reduces training time and complexity—allowing operators to focus on outcomes, not interfaces.

With the OpenJAUS framework, AV_Halo Command now supports a wider range of platforms and payloads from various manufacturers, advancing the company’s commitment to the U.S. Department of Defense’s Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA).

When paired with AeroVironment’s Tomahawk Grip ground control hardware, the updated system provides a unified interface for more than 25 uncrewed systems, including those from Parrot, Skydio, and Boston Dynamics.

Bowman added that modern warfare demands connectivity, not silos, highlighting AeroVironment’s commitment to the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA). The collaboration underscores the company’s long-term vision of open architecture systems designed for flexibility and cross-platform coordination.

This announcement follows AeroVironment’s continued push into integrated defense technologies. Analysts recently noted that AeroVironment’s BlueHalo integration could mark the next growth phase for the company as it deepens its position in multi-domain operations and autonomy-driven platforms.

Price Action: AVAV shares were trading higher by 1.58% to $371.61 at last check Friday.

