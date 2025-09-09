AeroVironment Stock Flat After Mixed Q1 Results: EPS Miss, Revenues Beat

AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV released its first-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: AeroVironment reported adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share, which missed the Street estimate of 34 cents.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $454.67 million, which beat the analyst estimate of $439.47 million.

AeroVironment reported the following highlights:

Successfully closed the acquisition of BlueHalo, which contributed $235.2 million of revenue in the first quarter

Record first quarter revenue of $454.7 million up 140% year-over-year; legacy revenue of $219.5 million up 16% year-over-year

Record first quarter backlog of $1.1 billion and bookings of $399 million

Visibility of 82% to the midpoint of fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance range as of Sept. 9

“As we complete the first quarter of our new fiscal year, we are excited by the continued strength across both our Autonomous Systems and Space, Cyber and Directed Energy segments with record revenue and backlog,” said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment CEO.

“With a broad and diversified portfolio of solutions, we are confident in our ability to deliver best-in-class solutions that are aligned to our customers’ highest priorities in all domains across air, land, sea, space and cyber,” Nawabi added.

Outlook: AeroVironment raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $3.60 to $3.70, versus the $3.42 estimate and affirmed its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook of between $1.9 billion and $2 billion, versus the $1.99 billion estimate.

AVAV Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, AeroVironment stock was up 0.70% $233.97 in Tuesday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock