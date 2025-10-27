Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares tumbled after the company said it had temporarily paused patient dosing and screening in its Phase 3 MAGNITUDE and MAGNITUDE-2 trials of its experimental CRISPR therapy, nexiguran ziclumeran (nex-z), following a serious liver-related adverse event in one participant.

The company described the pause as a precautionary step while it works with regulators and medical experts to assess the incident.

According to Intellia, the issue arose after a report on October 24 showed elevated liver transaminases and bilirubin in a patient treated on September 30. The individual remains hospitalized and under close medical supervision.

CEO John Leonard, M.D., said the company moved quickly “in line with our commitment to patient safety,” adding that Intellia is developing a plan to safely resume enrollment. The ongoing MAGNITUDE trials are designed to evaluate nex-z in patients with transthyretin amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) and/or polyneuropathy (ATTR-PN).

More than 650 patients with ATTR-CM and 47 with ATTR-PN are enrolled across the MAGNITUDE trials, with over 450 estimated to have received nex-z.

Promising Phase 1 Data Backed Program Expansion

In September, Intellia released long-term follow-up data from its Phase 1 trial of nex-z in hereditary ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN). Results presented at the International ATTR Amyloidosis Annual Meeting and published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed sustained, deep reductions in transthyretin (TTR) protein levels after a single treatment.

Among patients receiving a dose of 0.3 mg/kg or higher, mean TTR levels fell by 92% at 24 months and 90% at 36 months, demonstrating durable and consistent target engagement. Clinical and biomarker outcomes also indicated stabilization or improvement in most patients, with 72% achieving a clinically meaningful improvement in neuropathy scores.

Secondary measures such as modified body mass index, quality-of-life scores, and neurofilament light chain levels trended toward improvement. The therapy was generally well-tolerated, with only mild to moderate infusion-related reactions reported and no treatment-related discontinuations as of the April 2025 data cutoff.

Intellia began dosing patients in the MAGNITUDE-2 Phase 3 trial in April 2025 and expects enrollment to conclude in the first half of 2026.

Price Action: NTLA shares were trading lower by 43.09% to $14.57 at last check Monday.

