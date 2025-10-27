Carter's, Newmont Corporation And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq 100 futures gaining around 1% on Monday.

Shares of Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company posted third-quarter earnings results.

Carter’s reported quarterly earnings of 74 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 73 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $757.836 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $769.763 million.

Carter’s announced restructuring with 15% workforce reduction, 150 store closures and $45m in projected annualized savings beginning 2026.

Carter’s shares dipped 14.7% to $27.58 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

United States Antimony Corp (NYSE:UAMY) shares dipped 15.6% to $10.12 in pre-market trading.

Nanobiotix SA – ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX) declined 13.1% to $16.68 in pre-market trading. On Friday, NANOBIOTIX announced updates to JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) clinical program following transfer of ongoing Phase 3 head and neck cancer trial sponsorship and operational control.

Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ:CRML) shares slipped 8.2% to $13.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Friday.

American Resources Corp (NASDAQ:AREC) declined 7.8% to $3.57 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Friday.

Datavault AI Inc (NASDAQ:DVLT) fell 7.6% to $3.16 in pre-market trading. Datavault AI shares jumped 52% on Friday after Wellgistics Health recently signed a non-binding letter of intent to integrate Datavault's blockchain-enabled PharmacyChain smart contract technology into its infrastructure.

USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR) fell 6.3% to $22.09 in pre-market trading.

NioCorp Developments Ltd (NASDAQ:NB) declined 5.1% to $7.84 in pre-market trading after adding 5% on Friday.

(NASDAQ:NB) declined 5.1% to $7.84 in pre-market trading after adding 5% on Friday. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) fell 3.8% to $80.21 in pre-market trading. Newmont announced commercial production at Ahafo North Project in Afrisipakrom, Ghana.

