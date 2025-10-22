DataVault AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) and Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX) are collaborating to bring blockchain technology to the U.S. prescription drug market.

Through a non-binding letter of intent, the companies plan to integrate DataVault’s blockchain platform with Wellgistics’ digital and physical infrastructure to streamline drug tracking, improve transparency, and enhance patient safety.

The initiative, called PharmacyChain, will utilize blockchain-enabled smart contracts to automate prescription tracking and minimize errors, with a planned revenue-sharing model derived from pharmacy usage fees.

DataVault AI CEO Nathaniel Bradley stated that the platform presents a scalable opportunity for manufacturers, pharmacies, payers, and patients.

“By integrating blockchain-enabled smart contracts, we’re creating a more efficient, transparent, and accountable prescription ecosystem that aligns financial incentives with improved patient outcomes,” he said.

Wellgistics recently announced the introduction of HubRx AI, a fully customizable artificial intelligence agent (AI Agents) engine designed to streamline the implementation of AI Agents for pharmacies.

The AI Agents will help optimize prescription drug services, reduce pharmacist costs and improve patient outcomes while adhering to strict healthcare privacy, security and compliance controls.

Prashant Patel, president and interim CEO of Wellgistics, said the partnership reduces administrative burdens while improving access.

Blockchain-enabled smart contracts help pharmacists ensure patients get medicines on time and on budget, he said. The system also supports compliance, reduces waste, and increases reimbursement efficiency.

The companies emphasized that PharmacyChain implementation depends on final agreements and regulatory approvals, and there is no guarantee of revenue or completion.

DataVault’s Global Expansion

Building on its momentum in digital asset technology, DataVault also expanded in Europe to tokenize real-world assets in Switzerland, extending its global reach.

Price Action: DVLT shares were trading lower by 3.60% to $2.439 premarket at last check Wednesday. WGRX was up 12.88%.

