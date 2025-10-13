Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) said it will acquire NYIAX Inc. in a deal that combines AI-based data monetization with blockchain-powered trading.

The transaction, pending approval from Nasdaq and shareholders, will add NYIAX’s exchange technology and patents to Datavault AI’s portfolio.

The move follows an earlier licensing deal for NYIAX’s ADIO ultrasonic technology, which is now being fully integrated into Datavault AI’s Information Data Exchange.

The merger will expand automated data trading and support upcoming launches of the International Elements Exchange, International NIL Exchange, and American Political Exchange.

NYIAX operates a blockchain marketplace co-developed with Nasdaq, which applies financial market standards to advertising and data contracts. Its technology spans fintech, healthcare, and retail, providing transparency and efficiency in digital trading.

Datavault AI CEO Nathaniel Bradley called the deal “a transformative milestone,” saying it unites AI valuation tools with NYIAX’s exchange infrastructure to boost data monetization.

The integration will also use Datavault AI’s DataScore, DataValue and DataBank platforms for real-time valuation and liquidity.

NYIAX CEO Teri Gallo said the merger redefines how markets operate, aligning privacy-first innovation with financial rigor. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

Price Action: DVLT shares were trading lower by 9.21% to $1.725 at last check Monday.

