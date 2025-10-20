Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) saw its shares surge in premarket trading on Monday after announcing a landmark partnership with Max International AG.

Bridging Blockchain and Institutional Finance

The collaboration will establish a Switzerland-based exchange for tokenized real-world assets, marking a major step in the company's mission to bridge blockchain technology with institutional finance.

The deal highlights growing investor optimism around compliant, AI-driven digital asset platforms. The partnership aims to accelerate institutional adoption of real-world assets (RWAs) by resolving key barriers such as regulatory complexity, scalability, and fiduciary trust.

It also underpins Datavault AI's International Elements Exchange, focused on tokenizing commodities like unmined gold and copper, and the International NIL Exchange, which monetizes name, image, and likeness rights.

Switzerland as Operational Hub

Zurich, known for its dominance in global gold refining and financial infrastructure, will serve as the operational center of the exchange.

Switzerland's progressive digital asset regulations and Datavault AI's international patent portfolio, spanning data tokenization, digital twins, and automated compliance, will enable transparent, scalable trading within a regulated ecosystem.

Datavault AI's proprietary DataValue and DataScore systems are designed to enhance liquidity and improve valuation accuracy for illiquid assets.

Max International AG's Swiss domicile provides regulated oversight and fiduciary governance, ensuring institutional-grade compliance for global participants.

CEO Highlights Growing Market Demand

Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI, added, "We have been approached by large corporations and governments to address growing demand for blockchain-driven solutions to RWA and NIL monetization—making the complex consumable and giving way to a simple tokenized, automated, fail-proof compliant scale."

With tokenized assets projected to surpass $1 trillion by 2030, the Swiss partnership reinforces Datavault AI's strategy to build compliant infrastructure for digital asset trading.

The venture follows Datavault AI's acquisition of NYIAX, a deal that aimed to fuse AI and blockchain to strengthen asset monetization frameworks. Together, these initiatives position Datavault AI as a frontrunner in the regulated tokenization of real-world assets.

Price Action: DVLT shares were trading higher by 15.08% to $2.06 premarket at last check Monday.

