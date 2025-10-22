Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) shares are trading higher after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

Details

Net sales rose 29% year-over-year (Y/Y) to $2.68 billion, beating the consensus of $2.56 billion.

Organic sales increased 28% Y/Y in the quarter.

Third-quarter organic orders surged nearly 60% year-over-year and rose 20% sequentially from the second quarter of 2025.

Trailing twelve-month organic orders for the third quarter were up 21% from the prior-year period.

Book-to-bill ratio was ~1.4x and backlog rose to $9.5 billion.

Adjusted operating profit surged 43% Y/Y to $596 million. The margin expanded 220 basis points to 22.3%, aided by higher sales, price-cost tailwinds, and productivity benefits.

Adjusted EPS stood at $1.24, beating the consensus of $0.99.

Liquidity stood at $2.7 billion at the end of the quarter.

Outlook

For fiscal 2025, Vertiv Holdings lifted its adjusted EPS guidance to $4.07–$4.13, up from $3.75–$3.85 and above the $3.81 consensus estimate.

The company also raised its 2025 sales outlook to $10.16 billion–$10.24 billion, compared with the prior range of $9.93 billion–$10.08 billion and estimates of $10.04 billion.

For the fourth quarter, Vertiv expects adjusted EPS of $1.23–$1.29, versus the street view of $1.24, and revenue of $2.81–$2.89 billion, ahead of the $2.78 billion forecast.

The company says that it is well-positioned for growth through the rest of 2025 and into 2026.

Consequently, Vertiv is increasing ER&D investments and expanding production capacity, with 2025 capital expenditures projected at around $250 million and further investments planned in 2026 to support expected revenue growth.

The company projects organic net sales growth of 26% – 28% in 2025 and 18% – 22% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Management Commentary

Giordano Albertazzi, Vertiv’s CEO, said, “We’ve accelerated a restructuring program in EMEA which reflects our proactive approach to optimize and focus operations and strengthens our ability to capitalize on improving EMEA market conditions that we expect to see in the second half of 2026.”

Price Action: VRT shares were trading higher by 6.98% to $187.00 premarket at last check Wednesday.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock