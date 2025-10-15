Sana Biotech Stock — The Next '100-Bagger'?

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares soared on Wednesday after outspoken stock promoter Eric Jackson named it as his latest potential “100-bagger.”

Jackson, well-known for his recent analysis and promotion of Opendoor Technologies, presented his thesis on Sana in a post on X.

"Rate Cuts. Risk On. Biotech Reawakens. $SANA Looks Like the Next 100-Bagger Platform," Jackson wrote.

He pointed to Sana's scientific achievements and regulatory milestones, as well as broader macro trends as catalysts for the stock.

"Biotech is back. Rates are falling, inflation is cooling, and money is rotating from megacaps to growth again," Jackson said.

Other 100-Baggers

Only one day before his Sana 100-bagger call, Jackson named Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) as another potential 100x play.

"I've taken a long position in $HUT (Hut 8) — and I think it's one of the most misunderstood stocks in the market," Jackson wrote on X.

He positioned the stock alongside his other high-conviction energy and AI infrastructure plays, IREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:IREN) and Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR).

Looking Ahead

Jackson's latest stock picks come as Opendoor loses momentum, with shares down 18% over the past month.

However, Jackson did help catalyze a plus 700% move in the past six months for OPEN stock — maybe he can do the same for Sana Biotechnology and Hut 8.

