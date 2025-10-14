Martin Shkreli, known for his outspoken views in finance, has been shorting quantum computing stocks IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ), D-Wave Quantum, Inc. (NYSE:QBTS), Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI), and Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT), regularly mocking what he sees as overvaluation and questionable business models.

Shkreli’s Short

Shkreli has been highly critical of the commercial potential of quantum computing, and has accused the companies of inflating revenue through "gimmicks" or "desperate acquisitions."

He has said that quantum computing investments are better described as speculative bets and that sector leaders' claims about quantum's near-term promise are misleading and the "craziest statement from a CEO I have ever heard".​

Shkreli has called IonQ "one of the best shorts" in his career, and he argued both IonQ and Rigetti’s devices are often offline or underperforming, questioning if the sector's technological hype matches reality.​

D-Wave Quantum was called a "dead-end" by Shkreli, referencing its lag behind classical computing and a DARPA snub.​

He's Not Okay

As quantum stocks continue to climb, Shkreli has posted a series of frustrated comments about his short positions, pointing to the pressure a rally can put on bearish investors.​

When quantum stocks rallied on Monday—IonQ +15%, D-Wave +25%, Rigetti +21%—Shkreli vented on X, saying, "I’m pretty fkin’ far from okay," in reference to the squeeze on his short position.​

His thesis remains that quantum's recent rally is a "bubble" detached from underlying technology and commercial reality.​

But—Shkreli's meltdown captures the tension between quantum sector bulls enjoying a massive rally and outspoken bears caught on the wrong side of momentum.

Photo: Shutterstock