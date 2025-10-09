United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) has announced its Summer 2026 schedule, featuring new nonstop flights to four European destinations: Split, Croatia; Bari, Italy; Glasgow, Scotland; and Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

These additions strengthen United’s position as a major transatlantic carrier, offering exclusive travel options for U.S. passengers.

The announcement, made on October 9, 2025, also includes a new daily flight from Washington D.C. to Reykjavik, Iceland, as well as expanded service to Seoul, South Korea, and Tel Aviv, Israel.

Also Read: US Aviation Sector Plagued By Delays, Staffing Disruptions As Government Shutdown Continues: DAL, UAL And Others Call For ‘Urgency’ To Reopen

United plans to serve 46 cities across the Atlantic next year, solidifying its status as the largest U.S. carrier to Israel.

In addition to expanding its route network, United has partnered with Instacart (NASDAQ:CART) to offer miles and free delivery services to travelers. This initiative aims to enhance the customer experience and provide added value to United’s loyalty program.

United Airlines continues to offer customers a broad array of international options, cementing its reputation as a leader in global travel connections.

The airline’s Summer 2026 schedule emphasizes convenience and accessibility, with new routes offering access to scenic landscapes, rich cultures, and popular destinations across the Atlantic and beyond.

United Airlines stock, along with other major carriers, saw a boost following strong earnings from Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Delta’s third-quarter 2025 results exceeded expectations, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.52.

The airline reported a 6% year-over-year revenue increase, driven by higher premium product sales and a significant rise in loyalty travel.

Additionally, Delta’s focus on high-margin revenue streams, which now account for 60% of total operating revenue, bolstered its performance, reflecting broader strength across the sector.

Price Action: UAL shares are trading 3.59% higher at $101.68 at last check Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image by Miguel Lagoa via Shutterstock