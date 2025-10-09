Autoliv's New Joint Venture In China Aims To Revolutionize Automotive Safety Electronics

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV), a global leader in automotive safety systems, announced Thursday that it is forming a joint venture with Hangsheng Electric Co., Ltd. (HSAE), a major Chinese developer of automotive electronics.

The joint venture will focus on developing and manufacturing advanced safety electronics for the rapidly growing automotive market in China. The venture is expected to be officially established by Q1 2026, pending regulatory approval from Chinese authorities.

Autoliv will hold a 40% stake in the venture, while HSAE will control the remaining 60%. The new venture's headquarters and production facilities will be located near Shanghai, strategically close to several existing Autoliv sites in China.

Sng Yih, president of Autoliv China, said the partnership demonstrates the company’s commitment to advancing automotive safety through innovation. “Together, we will bring new solutions to the market and strengthen our global offerings,” he said.

Also Read: Ras Al Khaimah Gets Its First Self-Driving Buses And Taxis Thanks To WeRide

The joint venture will focus on technologies such as Hands-On Detection (HOD), pre-pretensioner mechatronic integration (PPMI) and electronic seatbelt applications.

Yang Hong, president and CEO of HSAE, added that the partnership will take advantage of China's advanced supply chain, driving innovation in safety solutions for both domestic and global customers. “This joint venture will support China's automotive transformation and help OEMs meet the increasing demand for advanced safety technologies,” he said.

Recently, Autoliv announced that as of September 30, 2025, it has 78,562,100 issued shares, with 75,965,348 outstanding. The company retired 842,129 repurchased shares, and now holds 2,596,752 shares in treasury, which have no voting rights.

Price Action: ALV shares are trading 0.17% lower at $12.82 premarket at the last check on Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Delta Lifts Profit Outlook As Premium Strategy Pays Off

Photo: Shutterstock