Person analyzing stock market graph on tablet.
September 11, 2025 10:50 AM 2 min read

Wearable Devices Stock Explodes As Financing Round And Gesture Control Patent Fuel Hype

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS stock surged Thursday after the company disclosed a $4 million financing agreement, unveiled a newly granted U.S. patent, and reported improved first-half results.

The Israel-based firm said it entered into a direct offering with a single institutional investor for 1 million ordinary shares priced at $4 each. The company said proceeds from the deal will be used for working capital and corporate needs.

It also issued unregistered warrants for another 1 million shares, carrying the same strike price and exercisable for five years. The transaction is expected to close Sept. 12, subject to routine approvals.

Also Read: Quantum Stock Drops After Q1 Report: Here’s Why

On Wednesday, the company announced a U.S. patent for its Gesture and Voice Controlled Interface Device. The system integrates hand gestures, voice commands and biometric verification, creating a multi-layered approach to user interaction. The patent disclosure contributed to an after-hours rally, with WLDS up more than 18% at $6.12.

Revenue for the first half of 2025 reached $294,000, its first commercial sales milestone. Growth came from the Mudra Link neural wristband and steady sales of the Mudra Band for Apple AAPL Watch.

Net loss narrowed to $3.7 million from $4.2 million a year earlier as the company reined in research and administrative expenses.

Beyond consumer devices, the company highlighted defense-related projects involving touchless neural control systems. In Asia, it formed a distribution partnership with Japan’s Media Exceed Co., positioning itself to tap a market eager for human-machine interface innovations. Executives said both moves strengthened the company’s patent portfolio and long-term commercialization strategy.

For investors seeking to track the broader market sentiment in the automation and artificial intelligence sectors, the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF BOTZ and the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK are relevant options.

Price Action: WLDS shares are trading higher by 64.67% to $8.530 at last check Thursday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock

WLDS Logo
WLDSWearable Devices Ltd
$8.5364.7%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
62.04
Growth
31.91
Quality
N/A
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$229.091.01%
AI Logo
AIC3.ai Inc
$15.871.67%
ARKK Logo
ARKKARK Innovation ETF
$78.153.43%
BOTZ Logo
BOTZGlobal X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF
$34.201.39%
SMCI Logo
SMCISuper Micro Computer Inc
$43.81-0.23%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Beat the Market With Our Free Pre-Market Newsletter
Enter your email to get Benzinga's ultimate morning update: The PreMarket Activity Newsletter
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved