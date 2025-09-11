Starbucks Teams With AI Startup NomadGo To Automate Counting In 11,000 Stores — CTO Says Goodbye To Manual Tallies Forever

Starbucks SBUX just revolutionized how coffee gets counted. The Seattle coffee giant announced Sept. 3 it has partnered with NomadGo to deploy AI-powered automated counting across all 11,000 North American company-operated stores by September’s end.

The transformation at Starbucks represents a massive shift from manual inventory tallies to instant, accurate counts using nothing more than a handheld tablet.

Microsoft Veteran’s Vision Becomes Starbucks Reality

Former Microsoft MSFT director David Greschler founded NomadGo in 2017 alongside Jonah Friedl. The two built the Redmond-based company around the idea of making "boring, manual, and inaccurate inventory counts a thing of the past." The startup raised $1.5 million in 2024 from investors including Cercano Management, Flying Fish, and Fitz Gate, GeekWire reported.

“Since the dawn of time, inventory has been a manual, tedious, and inaccurate task,” Greschler said in a statement. “We’ve transformed it to be automated, intelligent, and fun with a company mission to count everything of value in the world.”

The technology combines computer vision, 3D spatial intelligence, and augmented reality to deliver what Starbucks Chief Technology Officer Deb Hall Lefevre calls a “farewell to manual tallies.” Starbucks says partners can now scan inventory in minutes rather than hours, ensuring cold foam, oat milk, and caramel drizzle stay consistently available.

Starbucks CTO Reveals Game-Changing Impact

Hall Lefevre detailed in the statement the results already visible across thousands of deployed locations. Inventory counting now happens eight times more frequently, creating real-time visibility that enables faster, more precise replenishment decisions.

According to Starbucks, the system can identify available items within minutes, flag products running low, and eventually automate restock orders. She described the shift as a move away from manual tallies toward smarter, more seamless operations.

NomadGo says its technology delivers inventory counts up to 10 times faster than manual methods, achieving 99% accuracy without the need for fixed hardware or a network connection. NomadGo’s on-device AI runs entirely on smartphones and tablets, eliminating complex cloud setups or costly sensor installations.

Supply Chain Revolution Brewing Beyond Coffee

The partnership extends far beyond simple counting, according to Starbucks. These frequent data pulses automate portions of Starbucks’ operations to speed up deliveries and minimize stockouts. The modernization enables smarter supply chain optimization and more frequent inventory replenishment for Starbucks.

Hall Lefevre said in the statement that the role of technology is to create "meaningful efficiencies that preserve and strengthen craft and connection."

The deployment represents a pivotal moment for inventory AI, NomadGo says. The startup's technology turns physical shelves into actionable data through what the company calls “Spatial Vision,” an on-device 3D recognition combined with augmented reality that builds live digital twins of storage spaces.

NomadGo describes its approach as "Spatial Vision," a system of on-device 3D recognition combined with augmented reality that builds a live digital twin of storage spaces. The company says its interface "feels like a video game," which has improved adoption among workers compared to traditional inventory systems.

NomadGo also promotes the technology for restaurants, retail, and food management sectors, suggesting applications beyond Starbucks. Meanwhile, Starbucks describes this AI deployment as central to its modernization strategy, designed to boost operational efficiency while maintaining consistent customer experiences.

Image: Shutterstock