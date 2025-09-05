American Outdoor Brands Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Lululemon, Quanex Building And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Inc AOUT fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter EPS and sales below estimates.

American Outdoor Brands reported quarterly losses of 26 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 25 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $29.702 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $35.773 million.

American Outdoor Brands shares dipped 18.4% to $8.45 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU declined 17.5% to $170.00 in pre-market trading after the company lowered FY25 guidance.

LifeVantage Corp LFVN declined 14.5% to $11.50 in pre-market trading after posting downbeat quarterly sales.

Quanex Building Products Corp NX fell 13.9% to $18.00 in the pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results.

Inventiva ADR IVA fell 4.1% to $5.37 in pre-market trading.

Copart Inc CPRT dipped 3% to $48.52 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.

Photo via Shutterstock