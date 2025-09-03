Earnings Outlook For American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands AOUT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that American Outdoor Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.23.

The announcement from American Outdoor Brands is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 13.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Outdoor Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.11 0.09 0.20 -0.06 EPS Actual 0.13 0.21 0.37 0.06 Price Change % -13.0% -7.000000000000001% 21.0% -0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of American Outdoor Brands were trading at $10.1 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on American Outdoor Brands

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on American Outdoor Brands.

American Outdoor Brands has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $19.0, the consensus suggests a potential 88.12% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Outdoor Holding, Funko and Jakks Pacific, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Outdoor Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $2.0, suggesting a potential 80.2% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Funko, with an average 1-year price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential 52.97% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Jakks Pacific, with an average 1-year price target of $40.0, suggesting a potential 296.04% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Outdoor Holding, Funko and Jakks Pacific, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity American Outdoor Brands Buy 33.79% $25.31M -0.56% Outdoor Holding Buy -3.46% $10.33M -3.25% Funko Buy -21.88% $62.04M -20.55% Jakks Pacific Buy -19.87% $39.02M -0.99%

Key Takeaway:

American Outdoor Brands ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Inc is engaged in the business of providing outdoor products and accessories for hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company designs and produces products and accessories, including shooting supplies, rest, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsman knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Unraveling the Financial Story of American Outdoor Brands

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, American Outdoor Brands showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 33.79% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: American Outdoor Brands's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.6% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Outdoor Brands's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.56% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Outdoor Brands's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.4%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: American Outdoor Brands's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

