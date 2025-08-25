What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA are trading up by 1.43% to $344.56 Monday morning as investors continue to digest a mix of headwinds from U.S. regulators alongside technology initiatives in robotics and artificial intelligence. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The electric vehicle maker is facing intensified scrutiny from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which has launched a probe into delays in crash reporting related to its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) systems. This adds to the company’s recent legal challenges, including a class-action lawsuit in California alleging misleading statements about its FSD capabilities.

On the product front, Tesla announced a $15,000 price increase for its top-tier “Cyberbeast” Cybertruck, bringing the new cost to $114,990. The hike comes despite reports of high inventory, valued at over $200 million, for the recently launched pickup. Conversely, the company is seeing very low inventory for its popular Model Y in the U.S., potentially signaling a sales surge ahead of the September 30 expiration of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

Tesla is meanwhile making changes to its products sold abroad. The company plans to introduce new AI chatbots in its Chinese vehicles through a partnership with ByteDance.

Also capturing investor attention, Tesla is reportedly revamping the training strategy for its Optimus humanoid robot, shifting to a “vision-only” approach that relies on video data, a significant departure from industry-standard methods.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, TSLA shares are trading up by 1.43% at $340.84 Monday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $488.54 and a 52-week low of $202.59.

