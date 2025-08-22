Elon Musk's Tesla To Offer Grok, ChatGPT Rival DeepSeek, ByteDance's Doubao With Its Cars In China

Tesla Inc. TSLA will offer Grok and ChatGPT's Chinese rival DeepSeek AI, as well as ByteDance Ltd's Doubao AI, on its lineup in the country amid Elon Musk's row against OpenAI.

Tesla Will Offer DeepSeek, Doubao

Documents uploaded to the company's website on Thursday showcased that the company was incorporating the two models into its vehicles in China. ByteDance's Doubao would handle functions like voice commands, temperature controls, music playback and more.

On the other hand, DeepSeek will handle the AI interaction in the car, the documents suggest. The documents also show that both models will be running via ByteDance's Volcano Engine, which is the company's cloud computing technology.

Source: Tesla (Original source in Chinese)

Elon Musk's OpenAI Takeover, Apple Favoritism, And Tesla's Grok Partnership

The news comes as Musk has accused Apple Inc. AAPL of allegedly favoring OpenAI's model ChatGPT on its app store, over his artificial intelligence company xAI's model Grok, which is being offered on all Tesla vehicles in the U.S. with an Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD chip.

Apple's alleged favoritism is an "unequivocal antitrust violation," Musk said and threatened legal action against the company. Interestingly, Musk also sought Meta Technologies Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg's help in funding an unsolicited $97 billion OpenAI takeover bid.

xAI's Memphis Data Center, Tesla Pulls Dojo Program Amid FSD Scrutiny

xAI's data center in Memphis, which hosts the company's supercomputer Colossus 1, recently announced it was looking at alternative power solutions, with 208 Tesla Megapack batteries powering the site alongside two power substations.

The data center was under fire from rights groups, who alleged that the site was disproportionately targeting the majority-black community in Memphis and increasing air pollution through gas-powered turbines for cooling the data center.

Elsewhere, Tesla pulled the plug on its Dojo program, responsible for developing the company's AI Chips for self-driving cars amid FSD woes, as the NHTSA announced it was investigating delays in reporting self-driving crashes by Tesla.

Tesla is also facing a class action lawsuit filed by customers in California over allegedly misleading drivers about the FSD system's capabilities. Tesla had unsuccessfully tried to dismiss the lawsuit.

Tesla scores well on Momentum and Growth metrics, while offering satisfactory Quality, but poor Value. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: mundissima on Shutterstock.com