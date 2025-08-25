Tesla Reportedly Reinvents Optimus Training Strategy With A Vision-Only Approach: 'At This Scale...It Would Take Forever,' Says Expert

Tesla Inc. TSLA has reportedly altered its approach to training its humanoid robot, Optimus, opting for a vision-only method.

Elon Musk Backs Video-Based Training For Optimus

Tesla’s new training strategy for its humanoid robot, Optimus, involves recording videos of workers performing tasks, such as picking up objects or folding t-shirts, reported Business Insider. This represents a major change in Tesla's robotics strategy, reflecting CEO Elon Musk's view that AI can handle complex tasks through the use of cameras.

“The training needs for Optimus humanoid robot, are probably at least ultimately 10x of what is needed for the car,” Musk had acknowledged during Tesla earnings call.

The change in strategy occurred after the departure of Milan Kovac, the director of the Optimus program. The program is now being led by AI director Ashok Elluswamy.

Teleoperation and motion capture are widely used in the robotics industry for training. Boston Dynamics, for instance, has employed teleoperation to train its Atlas robot.

It remains unclear whether Tesla will return to using motion capture suits and teleoperation in the future, or if it will use the video data to enhance the previously collected information. This new strategy is consistent with Tesla’s training method for its self-driving software, which primarily depends on a network of cameras.

Jonathan Aitken, a robotics expert with the University of Sheffield told the publication, “Working at this scale, they (Optimus) must have a generalized set of actions or else it would take forever to do all of them.”

Tesla Rethinks Humanoids As Nvidia Pushes AI Robots

The shift in Tesla’s robotics strategy comes after the company halted production of its Optimus line of humanoid robots in July. The company reportedly paused hiring for the Optimus team amid the transition, but as of late August, Tesla’s careers page listed more than 50 Optimus-related roles.

Earlier in May, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had said that he believes Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot could be the first to reach mass adoption and trigger a multi-trillion-dollar industry.

Meanwhile, Nvidia has been showcasing a new wave of robotics startups using its AI hardware and software to build humanoid helpers, delivery bots, cleaning drones, and farming machines. Under CEO Jensen Huang, Nvidia is spotlighting companies leveraging its Jetson edge computing modules, Isaac Sim simulation platform, and foundation models to bring real-world AI robots to market faster.

