Former Tesla Manufacturing Veteran Joins Jeff Bezos-Backed Slate Auto

Jeff Bezos-backed Slate Auto has recruited a key Tesla Inc. TSLA manufacturing leader amid its affordable EV pickup truck push.

Slate Auto Poaches Tesla Model Y Assembly Lead

The startup has recruited Napoleon Reyes, who headed Tesla's Model Y and Model Y Refresh General Assembly from 2022 in Fremont, California, Electrek reported on Friday.

"I will be taking on a new role as Senior Manager, Plant Vehicle Engineering at Slate Auto in Warsaw, In.," Reyes shared in a statement.

Reyes worked with Tesla for five years before joining Slate, where he will join Rich Schmidt, who was an early manufacturing director at Tesla and currently heads manufacturing at Slate.

Slate Auto's $20k EV Pickup Credit, $7,500 Credit Deadline

The news comes as Slate Auto revealed its $20k pickup truck, for which the company says it has received 100,000 reservations already. The pickup truck omits a stereo system, power windows as well as a paint job, to keep costs in check.

However, the $20,000 price tag included the $7,500 Federal EV Credit. With the credit set to expire on September 30, Slate's plans for the truck could be affected.

Tesla Hikes Price Of Cybertruck, Federal EV Credit Beyond Sep. 30?

Meanwhile, Tesla has hiked the price of the Cybertruck's quickest, range-topping Cyberbeast trim, which now retails for $114,990, up from the previous price of $99,990.

Interestingly, the IRS issued a modification, which states that customers would be able to avail the Federal EV credit beyond the September 30 deadline, provided that they sign a binding purchase agreement and pay a fee before or on September 30.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com