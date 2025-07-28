Oklo Stock Falls Monday After Last Week's Surge: What's Going On?

Shares of advanced nuclear technology firm Oklo Inc OKLO are trading lower Monday morning, signaling a pause after a rally last week that saw the stock hit a new 52-week high. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The investor enthusiasm was sparked by last Wednesday’s announcement of a strategic alliance with Liberty Energy Inc LBRT. The partnership is designed to deliver integrated, turnkey power solutions for large-scale customers with high energy demands, such as data centers.

The collaboration will follow a two-phase approach, initially using Liberty’s Forte natural gas systems to meet immediate power needs. The long-term plan involves transitioning these clients to Oklo’s zero-carbon Aurora nuclear powerhouses for continuous baseload energy.

Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo, stated the collaboration gives “large-scale power users a turnkey alternative that integrates generation, backup, grid interaction, and optimization, all through a single provider.”

The news compounded other recent positive developments, including a collaboration with power solutions firm Vertiv and a significant price target increase from a Citigroup analyst, who more than doubled the target from $30 to $68 while maintaining a Neutral rating.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, OKLO shares are trading lower by 3.58% to $72.82 Monday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $77.54 and a 52-week low of $5.35.

Read Also: American Faces Sentencing for Role in $600 Million IT Scheme That Funds North Korea's Nuclear Program

How To Buy OKLO Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Oklo’s case, it is in the Utilities sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock