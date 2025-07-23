What's Going On With Oklo Stock?

Oklo Inc OKLO shares are moving higher. The company on Wednesday announced a strategic alliance with Liberty Energy Inc LBRT to accelerate integrated power solutions for large-scale high-demand customers.

What Happened: Oklo formed a strategic collaboration with Liberty Energy to offer an integrated power deployment strategy for data centers, industrial facilities and utility-scale sites.

The companies plan to meet immediate power demands with natural gas generation and variable load management solutions. Oklo and Liberty will also focus on the path to be able to provide zero-carbon baseload power through Oklo’s nuclear powerhouses.

“This collaboration gives large-scale power users a turnkey alternative that integrates generation, backup, grid interaction, and optimization, all through a single provider,” said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo.

“We’re delivering a next-generation approach to energy that gives customers the ability to scale power with confidence and offers a clear path to zero-carbon energy.”

Oklo is targeting deployment of its first nuclear powerhouse in late 2027 or early 2028. DeWitte said in May that timelines could potentially be accelerated after multiple executive orders were signed that support the domestic nuclear industry.

Oklo on Tuesday announced a collaboration agreement with Vertiv VRT focused on the co-development of advanced power and thermal management solutions.

Citigroup analyst Vikram Bagri maintained Oklo with a Neutral rating this week and raised the price target from $30 to $68. Oklo has a Street-high price target of $75 and a Street-low target of $44, according to Benzinga analyst data.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were up 10.6% at $67.85 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

