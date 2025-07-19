American Faces Sentencing for Role in $600 Million IT Scheme That Funds North Korea's Nuclear Program

An Arizona woman, Christina Chapman, has been accused of facilitating North Korean IT workers in securing jobs at US companies under false identities.

What Happened: Chapman is scheduled for sentencing next week in what is being termed as one of the most extensive worker fraud schemes ever charged by the Department of Justice.

According to a report by Fortune, Chapman admitted to conspiracy charges in February. The charges were related to a scheme that enabled IT workers to secure remote jobs at 309 companies, generating $17.1 million in compensation, which was subsequently sent to North Korea.

Despite Chapman’s claims of ignorance about North Korea’s involvement, prosecutors have recommended a nine-year prison sentence for her role.

Prosecutors are also seeking 36 months of supervised release and a money judgment of $176,850, the same amount Chapman allegedly earned from the scheme.

The scheme is believed to generate up to $600 million annually for North Korea, financing Kim Jong Un's nuclear weapons program.

Also Read: Trump Scratched ‘Made In South Korea’ Sticker Off Elton John CD Before Giving It To Kim Jong Un

In 2023, Chapman’s suburban Arizona home was raided, revealing an elaborate setup of 90 laptops, each labeled with the associated company and the corresponding stolen identity.

Over three years, she allegedly aided workers in the scheme, even hiring two assistants to help her manage the workload.

Court records show that Chapman helped the IT workers verify stolen identities, installed software on company-shipped laptops, and helped North Korean workers log in remotely.

She also facilitated the transfer of their payments, charging the North Korean workers $176,850 in fees for her services.

Why It Matters: Prosecutors argue that a lenient sentence would send the wrong message to potential facilitators and North Koreans. The case is seen as a strategic move to set a precedent and deter future US facilitators.

This case underscores the importance of stringent identity verification processes in the IT industry and the potential risks of remote working arrangements.

Read Next

Kim Jong Un’s Sister: Ukraine And South Korea Are ‘Bad Dogs’ Bred By US

Image: Shutterstock/FOTOGRIN