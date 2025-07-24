Oklo Stock Hit A New 52-Week High Today: What's Driving The Action?

Shares of advanced nuclear technology company Oklo Inc OKLO are trading higher Thursday, hitting a new 52-week high, after the company announced a strategic alliance with Liberty Energy Inc LBRT on Wednesday.

What To Know: The partnership is designed to accelerate the delivery of integrated power solutions for large-scale, high-demand customers like data centers and industrial sites.

The collaboration will provide clients with a comprehensive, turnkey power solution. In the near term, Liberty Energy will deploy its Forte natural gas power generation systems to meet immediate energy needs.

This initial phase serves as a bridge to the long-term goal of integrating Oklo's Aurora nuclear powerhouses, which will provide zero-carbon, continuous baseload energy. This two-phase approach offers customers a clear and managed transition to sustainable power.

“This collaboration gives large-scale power users a turnkey alternative that integrates generation, backup, grid interaction, and optimization, all through a single provider,” said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo.

The announcement adds to recent positive developments for Oklo, including a collaboration with power solutions firm Vertiv Holdings Co VRT.

Investor optimism was further bolstered this week when Citigroup analyst Vikram Bagri maintained a Neutral rating on Oklo but more than doubled the price target from $30 to $68. Liberty was additionally an early investor, committing $10 million to Oklo in 2023.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, OKLO shares are trading higher by 11.3% to $74.56 Thursday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $76.43 and a 52-week low of $5.35.

