Lucid Group (LCID) Stock Cools Off Thursday After Huge Rally

Shares of Lucid Group Inc LCID are pulling back in Thursday afternoon trading, pausing a run that saw the stock surge 35% over the past month. Investors are potentially taking profits after the electric vehicle maker recently announced a series of positive catalysts.

What To Know: The recent rally's primary driver was last week’s news of a strategic partnership with Uber Technologies Inc UBER and autonomous vehicle firm Nuro.

The deal will add over 20,000 Lucid-manufactured autonomous vehicles to Uber’s platform over six years, backed by a multi-hundred-million-dollar investment from the ride-hailing giant. The move drew favorable commentary from analysts at BofA Securities and JPMorgan.

Momentum continued building earlier this week when Lucid unveiled key upgrades for its 2026 Air models. Critically, the vehicles will gain access to over 23,500 Tesla Superchargers via an adapter, addressing a key industry concern regarding charging infrastructure. The company also announced upcoming hands-free driving features and other cabin refinements.

Speaking Tuesday, interim CEO Marc Winterhoff reiterated plans to launch the robotaxi fleet and expressed confidence in Lucid's competitive "edge when it comes to the ride comfort and the driving dynamics." Thursday's downturn suggests a period of consolidation, potentially amid profit-taking as the market digests these developments.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, which score stocks on four critical factors, Lucid presents a neutral profile. The stock holds a Momentum score of 51.69, suggesting its recent price movement is neither exceptionally strong nor weak.

Its Value score is similar at 53.60, indicating that based on fundamental metrics, the stock is considered fairly priced and is not seen as significantly over or undervalued.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, LCID shares are trading lower by 3.9% to $2.96 Thursday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.43 and a 52-week low of $1.93.

