Tesla Rival Lucid's CEO Hails Chinese EVs, Reiterates Commitment To US Robotaxi Operations With Uber

Lucid Group Inc. LCID Interim CEO, Marc Winterhoff, hailed Chinese electric vehicles and Robotaxis, saying he was "impressed by how much they came of age," amid Uber Technologies Inc. UBER deal.

What Happened: Speaking to Fox Business in an interview on Tuesday, Winterhoff hailed the "product quality" and the "fit and finish" of Chinese EVs in the interview.

However, he added that after having driven several Chinese EVs, Lucid still had an edge over the competition.

"We definitely still have an edge when it comes to the ride comfort and the driving dynamics. I think we're still on a different planet there," Winterhoff said.

Winterhoff reiterated the need for innovation in the U.S. auto industry after admitting that the Chinese EV companies are "getting better every year."

Speaking on the Robotaxi operations with Uber, the CEO shared that the company was still in the process of deciding which city to debut in, but reiterated the company's plans to launch operations in a U.S. city first.

Why It Matters: The news comes as Lucid announced upgrades for its 2026 Lucid Air models, which would now be able to support charging via Tesla Inc. TSLA Superchargers.

The deal with Uber involves the company deploying over 20,000 Robotaxis in the next six years on the ride-hailing giant's platform, which is seen as a breakthrough by Mark Fields, the former CEO of Ford Motor Co. F.

Elsewhere, Tesla shared plans to expand its Robotaxi network in Phoenix as well as the San Francisco Bay Area amid calls for tougher oversight on autonomous vehicles in the U.S. by Jonathan Morrison, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the NHTSA.

Photo courtesy: Ian Dewar Photography / Shutterstock.com