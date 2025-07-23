Lucid Stock Pauses After 44% Monthly Surge On Uber Deal, Tech Upgrades

Shares of Lucid Group Inc LCID are trading flat Wednesday as investors take a breather following a remarkable 44% surge over the past month. The rally was fueled by a string of positive catalysts, including a major autonomous vehicle partnership with Uber Technologies Inc UBER and key enhancements to its 2026 Air models.

What To Know: The primary driver was last week's news of a strategic partnership with Uber and self-driving firm Nuro. The deal will add over 20,000 Lucid-manufactured autonomous vehicles to Uber's platform over six years, backed by a multi-hundred-million-dollar investment from the ride-hailing giant. The move drew positive ratings from analysts at BofA Securities and JPMorgan.

Momentum continued Tuesday when Lucid unveiled upgrades for its 2026 Air lineup. Critically, the vehicles will now gain access to over 23,500 Tesla Superchargers via a new adapter, addressing a key concern for EV buyers. The company also announced upcoming hands-free driving features and other cabin refinements.

Speaking Tuesday, interim CEO Marc Winterhoff reiterated plans to launch the Uber robotaxi fleet in a major U.S. city. While acknowledging the quality of Chinese EV competitors, Winterhoff asserted that Lucid maintains an "edge when it comes to the ride comfort and the driving dynamics."

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Lucid presents a mixed technical picture. The company scores poorly on momentum with a rating of 22.60, suggesting that its recent price action may be weak relative to the broader market based on Benzinga’s technical indicators.

In contrast, its value score is a neutral 53.58, indicating that the stock is considered to be fairly priced based on fundamental valuation metrics.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, LCID shares are trading higher by 0.48% to $3.14 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.43 and a 52-week low of $1.93.

Read Also: Uber-Lucid Robotaxi Deal ‘A Forced Marriage' By The Saudis, Says Ross Gerber — Slams It As A ‘Weak Response' To Waymo, Tesla

How To Buy LCID Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Lucid Group – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Lucid Group, which is trading at $3.25 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 30.77 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock