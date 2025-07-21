What's Going On With Blink Charging Stock On Monday?

Blink Charging Co. BLNK shares surged Monday after the company announced an expanded partnership with Belgian real estate firm Group Bernaerts to scale up electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across Belgium.

Blink aims to deploy at least 176 active chargers across Bernaerts-owned properties by the end of 2025.

The partnership began in 2022 and has already brought 88 charging stations online in Antwerp and Mechelen. That number is set to double by year-end, as both companies accelerate their sustainability commitments.

Group Bernaerts had previously faced a fragmented charging setup, with tenants installing independent units that created logistical and electrical challenges. The company enlisted Blink to design and manage a centralized EV charging network tailored for office properties to establish a unified system.

“Our chargers are fully utilized daily, and usage has tripled year-over-year,” said Nico Van Daele, managing director at Group Bernaerts. “The all-in-one service from Blink turned out to be the perfect fit, not just for us, but for the companies leasing our spaces.”

Van Daele added that future installations will include semi-public chargers near highways, concert halls, and venues to serve drivers beyond office hours.

Blink’s European managing director Alex Calnan noted that the company uses specialized software for shared parking environments, maximizing station efficiency and value for building owners and tenants.

Anthony Poshcet, Blink’s head of European sales and marketing, said clients benefit from end-to-end support, from technical design to on-site deployment, along with a dedicated account manager. He called Group Bernaerts a frontrunner in addressing growing EV infrastructure needs within commercial real estate.

The expanded deal aligns with Blink’s broader growth strategy in Europe. Investors have shown renewed interest, with shares recently climbing on news of the collaboration and other developments in the region. Learn more about the company’s momentum in this report.

Investors can also track the space through ETFs such as the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF DRIV and the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF ICLN.

Price Action: On Monday’s last check, BLNK shares were trading higher by 12.8% to $1.19.

