What's Going On With Blink Charging Stock Today?

Blink Charging Co. BLNK shares are trading lower on Wednesday.

The company announced the expansion of its EV charging footprint in South Florida, reinforcing its position as a key player in the region’s clean energy transition.

The company will install and operate Blink-owned Series 7 Level 2 (L2) chargers at two commercial properties managed by Accesso: Sawgrass Lake Center and the Atrium at Broken Sound.

Also Read: Blink Strengthens EV Charging Footprint With Zemetric Acquisition

At the Sawgrass Lake Center — a 240,000 square-foot Class A office complex located in Sunrise, Florida — Blink will deploy its chargers to serve tenants, employees and visitors.

The property is situated near the well-known Sawgrass Mills Mall, offering high traffic visibility for the new charging units.

Over in West Boca Raton, Blink will also bring its EV infrastructure to the Atrium at Broken Sound, a 100,000 square-foot mixed-use site that includes commercial, hospitality, retail and residential spaces.

Both installations support Accesso’s broader sustainability goals and enhance amenities for environmentally conscious tenants and customers.

“We are proud to support Accesso’s corporate sustainability initiative, offering EV charging in the workplace and its mixed-use locations across South Florida,” said Chris Carr, senior vice president of sales and business development at Blink Charging.

Kevin Bretz, property manager for Sawgrass Lake Center, added that the EV chargers will “further enhance transportation optionality” for the growing number of EV drivers.

Mayra Reig, who manages the Atrium at Broken Sound, echoed this sentiment, citing increased value for tenants and visitors alike.

BLNK Price Action: Blink shares are trading lower by 2.82% to 92 cents at publication on Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock