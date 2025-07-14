Blink Strengthens EV Charging Footprint With Zemetric Acquisition

Blink Charging Co. BLNK is bolstering its presence in the electric vehicle charging industry with the acquisition of Zemetric, a Silicon Valley-based infrastructure company focused on fleet and high-utilization charging solutions. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Announced Monday, the acquisition marks a strategic step for Blink to expand its footprint in smart, scalable EV charging infrastructure.

Founded in 2022 by a team of transportation electrification veterans, Zemetric has quickly gained momentum with its hardware and software platforms centered on reliability, interoperability, and smart energy management. The company surpassed its first-year commercial projections, signaling strong demand for its tailored fleet charging systems.

Also Read: Blink Charging Appoints New CFO To Help Steer Turnaround

As part of the deal, Zemetric’s founding team will take on senior leadership roles at Blink. Harmeet Singh, Zemetric’s founder and CEO, has been named Chief Technology Officer, bringing prior experience from Shell and Greenlots. Co-founder Bonnie Datta will step in as Senior Vice President of Global Commercial Operations, while Kapil Singhi will contribute to global charger development efforts. The leadership transition is designed to accelerate Blink’s innovation and international growth.

Mike Battaglia, President and CEO of Blink, called Zemetric a “natural fit,” citing its intelligent Level 2 charging technology and experience in fleet electrification. “Zemetric is a future-ready organization with innovative tech solutions,” Battaglia said, adding that the acquisition supports Blink’s vision for a smarter, more connected EV charging ecosystem.

The deal comes as Blink continues to scale globally. In a separate effort, the company recently partnered with Axxeltrova to expand electric vehicle charging capacity across the U.K., addressing growing international demand for reliable infrastructure.

Related ETFs: Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF DRIV, iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF IDRV.

Price Action: BLNK shares are trading higher by 0.12% to $0.97 at last check Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock